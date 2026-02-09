Crash North of Castle Rock Monday Morning—KLOG 100.7 News

Lewis & Clark Bridge Overnight Closures This Week—KLOG 100.7 NewsFebruary 9, 2026
February 10th Special Election Tomorrow—KLOG 100.7 NewsFebruary 9, 2026
The Washington State Patrol had to use a rolling slowdown this morning (February 9th) to get a crashed vehicle off I-5 Northbound.
Details have yet to come in, but there was a collision just after 5 am on I-5 Northbound near the Space Age Gas and Truck stop.
The rolling slowdown is used to get the traffic stopped in order for the vehicle to get off to the side.