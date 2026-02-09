February 10th Special Election Tomorrow—KLOG 100.7 News

Today and tomorrow are your last chances to get your ballot turned in for the February 10th Special Election.

Only residents in the Longview and Kalama School Districts received ballots. For the Longview School District, the measure is the Replacement Capital Projects and Security and Technology Levy, and in Kalama it is the Replacement Educational Program and Operations Levy. These are not new taxes; they replace the current levies.

Ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. tomorrow, February 10th. You can return them by drop box or through the mail—they just must be postmarked by election day. If you haven’t registered to vote yet or need to update your voter address, it’s not too late to do so in person at the Cowlitz County Elections Office until election day.