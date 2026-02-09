Robert Jerome Rush: March 4, 1979 — January 22, 2026

KELSO- Robert Jerome Rush, fondly known as Bobby or Bob, was born on March 4, 1979, in Vancouver, Washington. He passed unexpectedly on January 22, 2026, in Kelso, Washington, leaving behind a legacy of love, kindness, and a deep appreciation for his Mexican heritage.

Bob graduated from R.A. Long High School in 1997 and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Washington State University. He was deeply proud of his accomplishments, particularly completing his degree and his training as a millwright, where he qualified as a Vib Technician 3. He was a dedicated union steward, passionately helping many of his co-workers and advocating for their rights.

Throughout his life, Bob cherished family connections and the vibrant celebrations that came with them. He took great joy in attending family reunions, embracing his roots and fostering relationships. His character was defined by a kindness and generosity that touched everyone around him. Those who knew him often remarked on his wicked sense of humor, intelligence, and thoughtfulness. Bob was the type of person who would give his shirt off his back to help someone in need.

Bob had a variety of interests that enriched his life, from reading and music to hunting and fishing. He especially loved spending time with family and friends and traveling to new places, creating memorable experiences along the way.

He is survived by his longtime partner, Amy Robbins; his stepdaughters, Dru Cherry and Madison Armstrong and son-in-law Spenser Armstrong ; his mother, Beatriz Gutierrez-Rush; brothers K. Scott Rush and Jake Rush, along with their spouses, Melissa Rush and Courtney Rush. He also leaves behind a number of beloved aunts and uncles: April and Hans Hamerschmith, Alicia G. Wilson, Ed and Margie Gutierrez, Maria and Jack Wright, and Miguel and Anna Gutierrez. Finally, Bob leaves behind a number of beloved nieces and nephews.

Bob was preceded in death by his father, Jerry Rush, his grandparents: Miguel and Alicia Gutierrez, and Ellen and Kenneth Rush and his uncle Jose L. Gutierrez.

A visitation with family and close friends will be held on February 9, 2026, at Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park in Longview, Washington, from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM. On Tuesday, February 10, 2026, there will be a viewing at St. Rose Catholic Church from 10:15 AM to 11:00 AM, followed by a Mass from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM. There will be a luncheon/reception at the Parish Center immediately following Mass.

As we remember Bob, we celebrate a life that was remarkable in its warmth, generosity, and the joy he brought to so many. His legacy will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.