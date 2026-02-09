Steve Joe Dragich: June 16, 1961 — January 24, 2026

LONGVIEW- Steven Joe Dragich, age 65, of Longview, Washington, passed away on January 24 in a care center after a brief illness.

He was born on June 16, 1961 in Longview, Washington, and attended Oregon State University and Portland State University. He spent his life in Longview, which he considered home.

Steve faced health challenges with diabetes and leukemia over the past several months. He will be remembered for his admiration of his father and uncles and a remarkable love of World War 2 history. He is survived by his sisters Dixie (Edwards) and Kay (Vanderwerf) and his best friend, Tim Currier.

He was preceded in death by his birth mother Julienne, and by William and Doris Dragich. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.