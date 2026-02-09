Lois Jeanne Brudi-Conrod: June 14, 1931 — January 24, 2026

LONGVIEW- Lois Jeanne Brudi-Conrod, age 94, of Longview, Washington, passed away on January 24, 2026, and was reunited with her beloved husband, Ron Brudi, and her second beloved husband, Jim Conrod. She was residing at Canterbury Inn in Longview at the time of her passing.

Lois was born on June 14, 1931, in Battle Creek, Michigan, to Rex and Mildred (Stein) Payne. She graduated from Lakeview High School in Battle Creek and later pursued accounting classes through junior colleges and correspondence courses.

Lois’ parents divorced when she was four years old, and both parents remarried. Her stepfather, Leo McAdams, owned and operated a large auto body shop for many years. Lois fondly recalled her childhood playground was essentially a junkyard filled with auto parts. Later, the family moved into a very unique house on a local lake–constructed from streetcars–with a 35-foot living room going between the streetcars. A glass door at the front and a large picture window overlooking the lake allowed one to see straight through the house to the water.

Leo and Mildred eventually started a flight school, and it was there that Lois met Ronald Adair Brudi, who was taking flying lessons on the GI Bill. When instructors were not busy, Lois was given flying lessons. She had already soloed before graduating from high school–and before she could drive a car.

In 1960, Ron and Lois moved to Longview with their daughter, Jeanne, and Sylvester, the cat. Ron worked as an engineer for a small company called Swingshift, owned by Tom Melin. In 1967, Ron and Lois founded Brudi Equipment, which was later sold, and in 1990, LORON, Inc. was established. Both businesses specialized in the design and manufacture of attachments for forklift trucks. The original business began in the basement of their home, where Ron handled the engineering work and Lois managed all the accounting functions. Wayron and Brudi Pacific were divisions of Brudi Equipment.

Brudi Equipment became an international company, allowing Lois and Ron to travel extensively to visit business partners in England, Holland, Sweden, and Australia.

Ron and Lois owned a four-place Cessna airplane and took numerous trips across the country, including several flights back to Michigan as well as to California and Texas. Lois was the licensed pilot-in-command after Ron lost his medical certification following a heart attack, though Ron continued to fly the plane while Lois handled radio communications.

Lois was a devoted member of Northlake Baptist Church, where she served on the deacon board and finance committee, sang in the choir, led the offering counting team, and volunteered in the church office. She was also a longtime member of Altrusa International of Longview-Kelso, joining in1980. Over the years, she held nearly every position in the local club and served on the Altrusa District Twelve board four times–as secretary, twice as treasurer, and as area representative. Lois often said it simply wasn’t a proper Fourth of July unless she was helping make elephant ears in the Altrusa wagon.

In addition, Lois was a member of the Longview Country Club, where she played golf and bridge and served as treasurer for the women’s association.

Ron and Lois were married for nearly 59 years before Ron passed away in 2009. After being widowed for over eight years, Lois began dating longtime pastor and close family friend, Jim Conrod. They were married in July 2018, at Northlake Church in Longview. Jim preceded her in death in June 2025.

Lois is survived by her three children: Jeanne (Steve) Nortness of Longview, Lisa (David) Gregory of Kelso, and Eric (Amy) Brudi of Kelso; step-daughters Rebecca (David) Mast of Longview; Sharon (Mac) Teats of Richland; step-son Daniel Conrod of Longview, and step-daughter-in-law Lori Conrod of Longview. She is survived by nine grandchildren: Stephanie Nortness of Longview; Kyle Nortness of Kelso; Ryan (Laura) Gregory of Brush Prairie; Christopher (Devin) Gregory of Chesterfield, Virginia; Danae (David) Chaisson of Asheville, North Carolina; Ellen (Matt) McLaughlin of Camas; Nolan (Edin) Brudi of Longview; Erin Brudi of London, England; and Nathan Brudi of Bellingham; step-grandchildren: Leah Macias Larios of Pasco; Olivia (Aaron) Murphy of LaCenter; and Hayley (Nathan) Takko of Longview; ten great-grandchildren (with one on the way) also survive Lois: Harlow Bloomfeldt; Marley and Asher Nortness; Alden and Wyatt Gregory; Maverick, Lincoln and Cooper Gregory; Henry McLaughlin; and Beau Brudi; and five step-great-grandchildren: Jordayn and Cameron Murphy; Grace and Ella Takko; and Mila Chavez.

Lois was preceded in death by her husbands Ronald A. Brudi and James H. Conrod; her parents Rex Payne, Mildred McAdams, and Leo McAdams; her brothers Larry Payne and Ray McAdams; step-son James E. Conrod, and step-grandson, Joel Teats.

A memorial service for Lois will be held on February 21, 2026, at 11:00 am, at Northlake Church in Longview, Washington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Three Rivers Christian School (2610 Ocean Beach Hwy, Longview, WA 98632), Campus Towers (1767 20th Ave., Longview), or a charity of your choice.