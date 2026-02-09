James Richard Olds: February 3, 1933 — February 4, 2026

CASTLE ROCK- James Richard Olds was born on February 3, 1933 in Bremerton WA to James and Delphine Olds. His family lived in Port Orchard and Centralia before moving to Seal Beach, CA at the age of 14.

After graduating from Huntington Beach High School. Jim met his wife and sweetheart of almost 72 years, Francine, in Seal Beach and they married as he was entering in the Army in 1954.

Jim and Francine settles in Lakewood, CA, where they raised their Son Daniel and daughter Susan. He was passionate about restoring his Model A’s or anything else with a motor. He and Francine had many adventures traveling and made life-long friends with the Harbor Area Model A club.

Jim retired from Standard Oil/Gulf after 25 years. He and Francine moved to Castle Rock, WA where he loved being involved in his community. He was a member of the Castle Rock Christian Church, the Silver Lake Grange, and the Toutle Volunteer Fire Department.

He is survived by his wife Francine, his daughter Susan (Curtis) Dorcheus, 3 Grandchildren, Katie (Eamon) Moore, Erin Dorcheus, and Calvin James Dorcheus, and his sisters Marian Olivares and Carolyn Allen.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Cowlitz Chaplaincy.