Work Begins to Improve Lighting and Visibility on Peter Crawford Bridge—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Peter Crawford Bridge is getting lighter. Work is underway to improve lighting and visibility on the Ocean Beach Highway bridge between Kelso and Longview.

The Washington State Department of Transportation says contractors began replacing the bridge’s lights with a brighter, pedestrian-focused system yesterday. The project follows a community survey last summer in which more than 300 people identified poor lighting as the biggest safety concern on the bridge.

During construction, drivers can expect occasional single-lane closures as crews work one direction at a time. Nighttime double-lane closures are also possible, with delays of up to 20 minutes.

The project includes new lighting, upgraded wiring, and electrical cabinets, and is expected to be finished by mid-March.