Thomas Roger Wise: February 15, 1947 — October 11, 2026

LONGVIEW- Thomas Roger Wise, who went by Tom but was known to many as Papa, was born on February 15, 1947, in Sturgis, Michigan, and passed away on October 11, 2026, in Longview, Washington. He died with his daughter, Vikki Saia, and son-in-law, Jerry Saia, by his side, his hand held until he went to sleep. That quiet act of love reflected the devotion of the family that meant so much to him throughout his life.

Tom will be remembered as a man of quick wit, deep dependability, and a humor that stayed with those who knew him. He was sharp, patient, kind, hard-working and organized, and he could be tough when he needed to be. He loved to sing and was known for singing little “ditties” to those around him, bringing laughter and warmth into everyday moments. His sense of humor became part of family memory, especially on road trips when he would point out signs warning of “falling rocks” and jokingly explain that it meant a Native American princess, whose name was Falling Rocks, was missing and everyone needed to keep watch.

He found joy in many pursuits and shared those joys generously with the people he loved. Tom enjoyed hunting, fishing, crabbing, horseback riding, photography, reading, computers, collecting and identifying coins, going out to eat, and above all spending time with the children in his family. He enjoyed going to the knitting shop with his wife Judie, and he treasured simple companionship and listening to others. He loved watching different series with Jerry and Vikki, and he especially enjoyed Clint Eastwood and Charles Bronson movies with Vikki when she was young. He loved to swap stories and tell jokes with his son Adrian. He fancied himself a 78-year-old John Wick, a detail that captures both his humor and his spirit.

Family life was the center of Tom’s pride and affection. He counted his family as his greatest accomplishment, along with his marriage of 46 years, one month, and four days. He was always there for his children and grandchildren, and that steady presence remains one of the great gifts of his life. As Papa, he was instrumental in shaping Marky, Alex, and Bella’s love of cooking, and he delighted in cooking with them. He would also watch the same Disney movie a million times if that was what his grandchildren wanted, showing the patience and love that defined him in the everyday moments that matter most.

Tom was a member of the Lutheran Church Wisconsin Synod, and the words of Scripture held meaning for him and for those who loved him: Joshua 1:9, “Be strong or courageous, do not be frightened or dismayed, for the Lord your God is with you wherever you go,” and Romans 15:13, “May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in Him. So that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.”

He is survived by his daughter, Vikki Saia, and her husband, Jerry Saia. He is also survived by his sister, Sherry Melin, and her husband, Merrill Melin; his sister-in-law, Donna Toney; his brother-in-law, Larry Toney; and his nephews Chuck Bangerter, Larry Bangerter, and Dennis Bangerter. Tom’s love continues through his grandchildren, Myranda Trent, Marky De La Rosa, Sarah De La Rosa, Alex Wise, and Bella Wise, and through his great-grandchildren, Rebecca De La Rosa, Paytinne Trent, Mykaelah Trent, Kaitlynn Trent, Joshua Trent, Jessa Trent, Hailey Trent, Miles Bellows, and Karsynn Trent. He loved being with all of the kids, and the memory of his laughter, songs, stories, and steadfast care will remain with them always.

He is also survived by close friends of the family, Lavonne Bonkosky, Tish Wilcox, Jon and Soli Mahoney.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Judie Wise; his son, Adrian Wise; his adopted daughter, his parents, James Albert Wise and Francis Lorraine Bellaire; his brothers, Wayne Wise and Larry Wise; his sisters, Judy Bangerter and Betty Gail Wise; his great-grandson, Tyson Trent.

Thomas Roger Wise will be remembered as a man who was deeply in love with his wife Judie. A loving father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend whose life was rooted in family, faith, humor, and loyalty. His presence was steady, his love was practical and enduring, and his memory will be cherished by all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to the FISH fund through Robert Gray Baptist Church in Longview, Washington.