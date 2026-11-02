Possible Attempted Halloween Kidnapping—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A terrifying situation in Kelso on Halloween night: The Kelso Police Department is investigating a report of an attempted kidnapping involving a man in a white van.

Kelso Police Captain Mark Berglund reports that officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Laurel Street, between Wallace Elementary and Lads & Lassies Park, around 6:55 p.m. Saturday after reports that a male suspect had attempted to grab a juvenile female victim by the arm while she was trick-or-treating. The juvenile said the male suspect exited a white utility van that had been following her in the roadway prior to the altercation.

The victim described the suspect as a white male wearing a black hoodie and dark-colored jeans. The victim says she kicked the suspect in the groin to escape and that she was not injured in the incident.

Officers checked the area but did not locate a matching vehicle or suspect. Berglund says officers also checked with neighbors in the area for security camera footage, but they could not find anyone who had captured the incident.

Shortly after the report, however, Longview Police were dispatched to a report of a similar-looking suspect vehicle, possibly following children who were trick-or-treating. Berglund is asking anyone with further information on the incident to contact Kelso Police at 360-423-1270.