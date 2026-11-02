Ballot Returns for November 3rd General Election—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

You have just two days left to have your voice heard in this year’s midterm election.

Ballots are due back by 8 p.m. tomorrow.

As of Friday, ballot returns in Cowlitz County were listed at 38.31%, higher than at the same point in the previous 2022 midterm election, when turnout was listed at 35.55%.

It is not too late to register to vote; you just have to go in person to your county elections office.

At this point, it is recommended that you drop off your ballot in a drop box or in person at your county elections office. If you mail in your ballot, it is NOT guaranteed to be postmarked by Election Day at this point.