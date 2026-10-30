Weekend Events 10/30-11/1/2026—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Friday:

The Clatskanie School Halloween Parade is at 2 p.m. Friday, traveling from Clatskanie Elementary School to the police station.

Trick or Treat Downtown Kelso! Friday from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m., 24 businesses and organizations will have trick-or-treat stops set up around Kelso City Hall, in Veterans Park, and in downtown storefronts.

Celebrate Halloween honky-tonk style at Colvin’s Pub and Grill. Friday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., it’s a Judds tribute band, Mama He’s Crazy, performing live! They’ll also have a 2-for-1 deal on their dinner menu.

Run through four different haunted houses with just one ticket! The Cinema of Horrors is back at the old Three Rivers Cinema in Kelso! This is their last weekend.

The cult classic Rocky Horror Picture Show returns to the Kelso Theater Pub on Friday and Saturday. Doors open at 9 p.m., with the movie starting at about 11 p.m. The Friday show is all ages, and Saturday is 21+ only.

Saturday:

Show Me Reptiles, aka America’s Reptile Expo, is coming to Longview! Catch tons of reptiles and amphibians, plus educational and interactive exhibits and vendors, all at the Cowlitz County Event Center Saturday and Sunday.

St. Helens is transformed into the Spirit of Halloweentown on weekends through November 1st. Inspired by Disney’s Halloweentown, which was filmed in St. Helens, the event takes place Saturdays and Sundays.

Come to the parking lot of the Rainier Sound Authority on Halloween Saturday for a Trunk or Treat! From noon to 3 p.m., it’s food, candy, costumes, and family fun!

Flowers N Fluff is back with its FREE Community Chili and Hotdog. Feed Saturday from 3 to 5:30 p.m. Adults, join in too! This is for the whole community. Cash and nonperishable food donations will be accepted for Turning Point Community Services Center, the food bank in Clatskanie.

On Halloween Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m., the Big Guy parking lot in Clatskanie will be roped off for a kids’ trick-or-treat! Local businesses, organizations, first responders, and families will be decorating booths and passing out candy.

Drew’s Grocery in Toutle is doing a Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treat Event on Halloween! From 5 to 8 p.m., it’s the easiest, quick fun trick-or-treating! Just drive through to get your candy.

Halloween games, bingo, prizes, dinner, snacks, and candy, of course! The Quincy Grange Halloween Carnival is on Halloween Saturday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Grange Hall in Clatskanie.