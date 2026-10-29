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Vehicle & School Bus Collide in Columbia Heights—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Vehicle & School Bus Collide in Columbia Heights—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Griffin Sauters

October 29, 2026

There were no injuries, but a bus and passenger car collided yesterday morning in the Columbia Heights area. At around 8 a.m., Captain Tim Watson with the Longview […]
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    Vehicle & School Bus Collide in Columbia Heights—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

    There were no injuries, but a bus and passenger car collided yesterday morning in the Columbia Heights area.

    At around 8 a.m., Captain Tim Watson with the Longview Police Department says officers responded to the collision at the intersection of Columbia Heights and Laurel Road. Arriving officers found a white Honda Accord driven by 18-year-old Aiden Erwin that had struck the driver’s side of the bus.

    An investigation determined that the bus had been stopped at a stop sign on Laurel Road when its 35-year-old driver, Robert Dering of Longview, attempted to turn left onto Columbia Heights Road. As the bus entered the intersection, it turned into the path of Erwin, who was traveling southbound on Columbia Heights, causing him to strike the bus.

    Dering was found to be at fault and was cited for failure to yield the right of way. Four children were on the bus.

    Griffin Sauters

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