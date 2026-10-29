Columbia County Domestic Violence Survey—KLOG 100.7 News

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month. To better understand community perceptions of area resources, the Domestic Violence Response Team (DVRT) in Columbia County is doing a Domestic Violence survey. From now until December 31st, you can send in anonymous feedback regarding your awareness of resources, barriers to seeking help, your experiences with services, and ideas on how these can be improved. Feedback goes to the Columbia County DVRT, which is made up of members of the local law enforcement, the county DA’s Office, Parole and Probation, and a Victim Advocacy group.

The survey takes 5-7 minutes, and is open to everyone in Columbia County.

Click the link here to access the survey: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSfVvseA-8FjQnoW3_qvkYadFUjJaVxG13GQmSufRV4AIgkpIg/viewform

Discussions of domestic violence can be triggering for people. Remember if you are in crisis, dial or text 988 for support.