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Car Crashes Into Tree on Terry Avenue in Longview—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Car Crashes Into Tree on Terry Avenue in Longview—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Griffin Sauters

October 28, 2026

A 23-year-old Longview man has serious injuries after a possible DUI crash yesterday morning into a tree in Longview. Longview Police Captain Tim Watson told KLOG that officers […]
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    Car Crashes Into Tree on Terry Avenue in Longview—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

    A 23-year-old Longview man has serious injuries after a possible DUI crash yesterday morning into a tree in Longview.

    Longview Police Captain Tim Watson told KLOG that officers responded around 9:50 a.m. to the 2700 block of Terry Avenue, near John Null Park, after reports of a single vehicle that had struck a tree.

    Arriving officers found a silver Chevy Sonic off the roadway with extensive damage. The front hood was heavily smashed in, and the back end was nearly vertical, up in the trees. The driver and sole occupant of the Sonic, Motion Jay, was found walking around the area of the crash.

    Jay was taken from the scene to PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center before being transferred to a higher-level trauma care facility.

    Watson says the preliminary investigation indicates that excessive speed and alcohol consumption may have contributed to the crash. Laboratory results are pending, and the collision remains under investigation.

    Griffin Sauters

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