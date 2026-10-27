One Week Left to Vote in Midterm Elections—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

We are now just one week out from the midterm general election.

You have until next Tuesday, November 3rd, at 8 p.m. to get your ballot returned

As of yesterday, the Cowlitz County Elections Office listed ballot returns at 24.42% of ballots sent out. This means early turnout is a decent amount ahead of where we were back in 2022 during the last midterm election. At this point, turnout then was listed at 20.91%.

This year in Cowlitz County, the ballots include the 3rd Congressional District race, statewide ballot initiatives, State Supreme Court positions, State House races, the Commissioner District 3 race, Longview’s Proposition 1 to build a 3rd fire station, and more.

If you haven’t registered to vote yet, it is not too late to do so. You can register in person at the county elections office until 8 p.m. next Tuesday. Ballots can be returned in person at the County Elections Office, via a drop box, or by mail, as long as your ballot is postmarked by Election Day.