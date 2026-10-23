Fatal Stolen Motorcycle Crash Yesterday Morning—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

It was a motorcyclist riding a stolen motorcycle who died early yesterday morning on Interstate 5 southbound in Woodland after a collision with a vehicle.

The Washington State Patrol reports that the crash occurred around 3:20 a.m. at milepost 19, near the East Fork Lewis River Bridge. The rider, who still has not been publicly identified, allegedly stole the bike from Woodburn, Oregon.

Initially, the State Patrol said the bike was the only vehicle involved, but they later confirmed that a car was involved as well. Details on what exactly led to the crash still have not been revealed.

The freeway was affected until just before 8 a.m., with miles of backups, reports of people going the wrong way on the freeway, and side roads heavily affected as well.

There was also a small follow-up crash down the road as traffic got moving, causing further backups at milepost 16 in La Center. Details on what occurred there have not been revealed either.