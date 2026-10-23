Threat Made By Middle Schooler at Toutle Lake—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Toutle Lake School District says the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office is involved after they were made aware of a threat made by one middle school student toward another middle school student.

Upon learning of the situation, Toutle Lake Superintendent Chris Schumaker says the student who made the threat was quickly located and removed from the school. Schumaker says the student will not return to school until a comprehensive threat assessment has been completed and it has been determined that it is safe for the student to return.

The district has not revealed what the threats entailed. Schumaker did say, “We want to reassure our community that student safety remains our highest priority. We are grateful for the swift action of our staff members, who allowed established procedures and responded professionally to the situation.”

Finally, the district stated that this was an important example for students to say something if they hear something.