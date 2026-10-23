Rainier Mayor Candidate Resigns from City Council After Accusations of Stolen Valor—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Rainier City Council President Michael Kreger has resigned amid accusations of stolen valor over claims he was a Navy SEAL and received a Purple Heart, according to a report from the Columbia County Spotlight.

Kreger made his resignation announcement in a campaign social media video posted yesterday. He has served on the Rainier City Council for more than a decade and a half. The video also saw him apologize for making claims about his military service. He did not make it clear whether he plans to withdraw from the mayoral race, but he did say he respectfully asks for privacy as he reflects on the decision with his family.

The Spotlight says the military records they reviewed showed that Kreger served on active duty in the Navy from 1981 to 1985, achieving the rank of machinist’s mate. The records do not list a Purple Heart or service as a Navy SEAL.

Two days before his resignation, Kreger said the missing distinctions were the result of an error by the military. He said he learned several years ago that the awards did not show on his discharge papers and had been trying to resolve the issue. He also said he stopped wearing the associated insignia after learning of the problem. In the video yesterday, Kreger did not clarify whether his prior claims were false or whether he simply could not find documentation to support them.

Kreger is one of three candidates running for Rainier mayor in the November 3rd election, alongside Vanessa Meza and Garye Twichell.