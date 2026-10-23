Joel McEntire Vs. Terry Carlson Debate—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The final debate in this year’s Cowlitz Civil Dialogue Debates is now available on KLTV.

The debate features the two candidates for the 19th Legislative District State Representative Position 2 seat: incumbent Republican Joel McEntire and his challenger, Democrat Terry Carlson.

The two faced off previously during the 2024 election, in which McEntire won handily. However, this time Carlson is coming in after taking first place in the primary with 44% of the vote share to McEntire’s 40.8%.

This and all of the Cowlitz Civil Dialogue Debates are available at KLTV.org.