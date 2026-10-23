Weekend Events 10/23-10/25/2026—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Friday:

The Knights of Columbus are doing their Hamburger Feeds before all the home Kelso football games at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. All proceeds will go to the Clothes for Kids Fund.

Cinema of Horrors is celebrating 10 years in the old abandoned Three Rivers Cinema at Three Rivers Crossing in Kelso. Tickets are on sale for weekends through November 1st. Get tickets now at CinemaofHorrors.com.

Phat Cat Singer is at the Columbia Theatre Friday from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Marcos Palos teams up with American Idol runner-up Blake Lewis to refine and modernize the big band genre.

A stage adaptation of George Orwell’s 1984 is closing this weekend at Stageworks Northwest.

Saturday:

The Pumpkin Pi Fun Run/Walk is back Saturday at 9 a.m. at Willow Grove Park. Run a 5K, then enjoy a sweet slice of pumpkin pie at the end!

This Saturday is National Prescription Take Back Day. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., bring your unused or expired medications to Walmart or Walgreens on Ocean Beach Highway in Longview for a quick and easy drive-in drop-off.

Bring the kids to trick-or-treat around Lake Sacajawea this Saturday from 2 to 4 p.m. The lake will be packed with local businesses passing out free candy. Come see the KLOG/KUKN crew and Trolley Local under the Wooden Arch, near Martin Dock off Kessler, for free candy and prizes!

The Pacific Wrestling Federation has a live TV taping at KLTV studios Saturday at 2 p.m. See D.C. Crew, J.D. Grunge, Janis Jett, and others ring-bound. All seats are $15. The studios are at 1706 12th Avenue in Longview.

The Harvest Fest is on at Stella Lutheran Chapel in Longview Saturday from 4 to 6 p.m. They will have a meal, silent auction, raffle, and door prizes. The suggested donation is $15, and a portion of the proceeds will go toward Stella’s Outreach Ministries.

This Saturday, it’s “The Legends of Liverpool”: The Complete Beatles Experience at the Columbia Theatre. The show starts at 7 p.m. Get tickets at the Columbia Theatre box office or ColumbiaTheatre.com.

Trick-or-treat at the Mountain Timber Market in Kalama this Saturday. Families can stop by the market for some Halloween fun and trick-or-treating. Mountain Timber Market is at 254 Hendrickson Drive in Kalama.

St. Helens is transformed into the Spirit of Halloweentown on weekends through November 1st. Inspired by Disney’s Halloweentown, which was filmed in St. Helens, the event takes place Saturdays and Sundays. There will also be a special fundraiser this weekend at the John Gumm Building.