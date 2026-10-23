Francis Don Franklin: January 28, 1936 — October 2, 2026

CASTLE ROCK- Francis Don Franklin, 90, passed away peacefully on October 2, 2026, surrounded by his family.

Francis was born January 28, 1936, in Porter, Oklahoma. where his family worked on a sharecropping farm. At age 10, he moved with his family to Kelso, Washington, where he later graduated from Kelso High School in 1955. He developed an early love for fast motorcycles, old tractors, and anything mechanical. He and his brothers even enjoyed a few drag-racing adventures on the back roads of Kelso.

On June 25, 1960, Francis married Myrna Louise Wheeler. They shared 66 wonderful years of marriage, making their home in the same house since 1962. Over the years, Francis remodeled the house, with Myrna doing the designing and the whole family pitching in. Hunting with his sons and cheering on his grandchildren at their sporting events were among his greatest joys.

Motorcycle racing was a big part of Francis’s younger years. An accomplished racer known by his number, 37W, he made a name for himself on the racing circuit during the 1950s and 1960s, collecting numerous trophies and competing against some of the nation’s finest riders, including in AMA Grand National Championship races at Castle Rock. He was active in the Mt. St. Helens Motorcycle Club and owned Franklin Motors, a motorcycle shop in Castle Rock. His racing accomplishments earned him a lasting place in the local motorcycle community.

A gifted mechanic, welder, and boilermaker, Francis could build or fix just about anything. If he didn’t have the right tool, he often made one himself. He put those talents to work over the years at S & W Motors, Wayron, and SAFE Inc. He was always willing to lend a hand to anyone needing a little “mechanical rescuing.”

Francis’s love of machinery and competition eventually led him from racing Harleys and Triumphs to restoring antique Oliver and John Deere tractors. Trading speed for pulling power, he found a new thrill in seeing who could pull the heaviest load the farthest. He was active in the Oregon Tractor Pullers Association and especially enjoyed traveling the tractor pull circuit with Myrna, his brother Max, and longtime friend Bob Opsahl.

Francis is survived by his wife, Myrna; his children, Della Franklin, Kerry Burgoyne (Luke), Kyle Franklin (Vikki), and Dondi Lee (Rick); daughter-in-law, Molly Franklin; grandchildren, Brady Gardner, Bryce Gardner, Clayton Franklin, Jessica Franklin, Tyler Traver, Lane Traver, Mckinnley Franklin, Jamie Lee, and Jenna Lee; six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Elbert “Charley” Franklin; stepfather, Rudolph William “Rudy” Stohl; mother, Elma Irene Toevs Stohl; brothers, Kenneth Eugene and Max Lee Franklin; and son, Troy Randal Franklin.

The family extends heartfelt thanks to Sheila Scardino and DeeAnn Leslie for their loving care of Francis and Myrna, and to the staff at The Villager and the hospice team for their compassionate care during his final days.

Francis will be remembered for his strong work ethic, mechanical ingenuity, generous spirit, and love of motorcycles and tractors. Above all, he will be remembered for his devotion to family and the wonderful life he and Myrna built together.