Update on Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Woodland Last Week—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG NEews

The Washington State Patrol has released the name of the motorcycle rider killed early last Thursday morning in Woodland.

36-year-old Jordan Frye of Portland was declared dead at the scene. The State Patrol says he had been wearing a helmet, but it is currently not known if drugs or alcohol were involved.

The exact cause of the crash remains under investigation, but the State Patrol says Frye had been traveling southbound on I-5 near milepost 20 when he lost control just after 3:20 a.m. and came to rest on the right shoulder. 33-year-old Alex Paige reportedly drove a 2014 Chrysler 300C through the scene and stopped just south of Exit 16.

Troopers are currently investigating possible charges for Paige; however, they have not said what her involvement might have been at this time.