Rachel Ann Bard Mitchell: February 4, 1969 – October 19, 2026

SCAPPOOSE- Rachel Ann Bard Mitchell,

of Scappoose, Oregon, died suddenly on Monday October 19th, 2026 at approximately 6:02pm PDT on U.S Highway 30 east of Scappoose at age 57. The loss to her family and friends is devastating, as she was a loving and unifying presence to all those around her.



Rachel was born February 4, 1969 on Misawa Air Base, Japan to Stanley Herbert Bard and Hope Jolley Bard. She lived in Cincinnati, OH; Roger’s Park, IL; Sioux City, IA; and Akron, OH. She graduated with a bachelors degree in Advertising from Drake University in 1991. Rachel then moved to the suburbs of Chicago, Illinois where she raised her two sons Alec (born 1997) and Logan (born 2003) in West Dundee.



Rachel was deeply involved in her sons’ lives and in the community, volunteering with Children’s Theatre of Elgin where she was a mother figure to so many. On July 4, 2015, she married Mike Mitchell at their home.



In 2022, Rachel and her family moved out west to Oregon where they were warmly welcomed into the community of McCuddy’s Big Oak Marina.



She is survived by her husband, Mike Mitchell, sons Alec Neuschaefer and Logan Neuschaefer, brother David Bard (Veronica), father Stanley Bard, and aunt Bethany Jolley. She was preceded in death by her sister Miriam Bard, mother Hope Jolley Bard, and nephew Anderson Bard.



Services will be held Friday, October 23 at 2pm at Columbia Funeral Home at 681 Columbia Blvd, St Helens, OR 97051.