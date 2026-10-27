Possible “Suspicious Package” sent to Rep. Glusenkamp-Perez’s Kelso Office—KLOG 100.7 News

Local authorities say it was possibly a “suspicious package” that was delivered to U.S. Representative Marie Gluesenkamp-Perez’s office in Kelso last Tuesday. Around 9am, there was a large police presence across from the Kelso City Hall. Captain Mark Berglund of the Kelso Police Department confirmed with KLOG News the FBI is investigating. Further details are not known at this time.

Reportedly, Gluesenkamp-Perez is not the only congress member targeted this election season. The Guardian reported last week, more than three dozen Congress members’ offices, across the political spectrum, have been sent envelopes containing white powder within these last few weeks leading up to the midterms. The FBI has declined to confirm “specific instances or letters,” but said in a statement, “we are… working with our partners to identify the individual or individuals responsible for the letters. This FBI and the US Postal Inspection Service will continue to safeguard the public and secure elections for American citizens.”