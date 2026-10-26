Donna Jean Stanek: July 27, 1939 — October 17, 2026

LONGVIEW- Donna Jean Stanek, née Poore, passed away on October 17, 2026, in Vancouver, Washington. She was born on July 27, 1939, in Hemet, California, and lived a life marked by kindness, honesty, creativity, and deep love for those around her.

Donna attended Mera Costa High School and carried with her a natural artistic gift that touched many lives over the years. She was especially known for making specialty cakes and wedding cakes, each one created with care and imagination. Her creativity also found expression in the jewelry she designed and made, as well as in the silk floral arrangements she crafted. Whether through her art or her everyday presence, Donna brought beauty into the lives of others.

She was remembered as a very nice and honest person, someone whose thoughtful and caring nature left a lasting impression on family and friends. Her daughter, Kelly, recalls loving how thoughtful and caring her mother was, and holds many cherished memories of her. Donna also loved the beach and treasured the time she spent with her family and friends, finding joy in simple moments of togetherness.

Donna is survived by her daughter, Kelly Gorham, and Kelly’s husband, Tom; her sister-in-law, Mary Poore; her nephews, John Poore Jr., Steve Poore and Harley Poore; and her niece, Donna Gentry. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ken Stanek; her son, Michael Stanek; her father, Louis Poore; her mother, Ruby Poore; her brothers, Bill Poore and John Poore Sr.

Those who knew Donna will remember a woman of warmth, talent, and quiet grace. Her loving heart, creative spirit, and devotion to family will be missed and fondly remembered always.

A graveside service will be held on October 27, 2026, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Longview Memorial Park, 5050 Mt. Solo Road, Longview, Washington 98632.