Wendell Aaron Harper: March 5, 1942 – October 20, 2026

LONGVIEW- Wendell Aaron “Wink” Harper, age 84, passed away unexpectedly on October 20, 2026. While his passing leaves a tremendous void in the hearts of those who loved him, his life was a beautiful example of faith, devotion, hard work, and service to others.



Wendell was born on March 5, 1942, in Friendship, Arkansas, to Willie and Coye Long Harper. He grew up surrounded by family and small-town values that would guide him throughout his life. He graduated from Ouachita High School in 1960 and proudly served his country in the United States Army for two years. He was also a member of Woodmen of the World for 50 years as well as a Mason.



Wendell dedicated his professional life to Reynolds Metal where he worked from 1965 until his retirement in 2001. His career took him around the world, Canada, Venezuela, and Iran, allowing him to experience new places and cultures while forming lasting friendships along the way. In 1986, his work brought him to Longview, Washington, where he and Barbara planted deep roots and became beloved members of the community.



A man with a servant’s heart, Wendell found great joy in gardening. Shortly after settling in Washington, he helped establish a community garden where he became well known for his wealth of gardening knowledge, generous spirit, and willingness to mentor fellow gardeners. Whether sharing seeds, offering advice, or lending a helping hand, he delighted in helping others grow not only their gardens but also their confidence and friendships. One of his greatest pleasures was sharing his vegetables with his family and friends.



Wendell’s faith was the foundation of his life. As a devoted member of Mtn View Baptist Church in Kelso, Washington, where he faithfully served as a deacon and demonstrated Christ’s love through his compassion, humility, and service. He was a steady presence in his church family and a trusted friend to many.



On the journey of his life, no blessing was greater than the love he shared with his wife, Barbara Jo Efird Harper. Together they enjoyed 61 wonderful years of marriage, building a life filled with love, laughter, faith, and cherished memories. Their enduring marriage was an inspiration to all who knew them. Above all else, Wendell treasured his family. He was a loving husband, devoted father, proud grandfather, and great-grandfather. His greatest happiness came from time spent with those he loved.



He is survived by his beloved wife, Barbara Jo Harper; his children, Angie Green and husband Randy, Kim Caulfield and husband Victor, and Jeff Harper; his grandchildren, Jacob Green and wife Heidi, Caleb Green and wife Jestina, Kylee McGeary (D.J. Smith), Ben, Grace, and Will Harper; and his ten great-grandchildren, Wyatt, Cooper, Lucy, Henry, and Quincy Green; Braelyn Seward; Bennett and Brynlee Green; and Sawyer and Cooper Smith.



He is also survived by his sister, Mary Ann Harper and his sister-in-law, Dixie Whitley both of Malvern, AR as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members, and dear friends whose lives were enriched by knowing him.



Wendell was an avid sports fan who loved following games of all kinds, but nothing brought him greater joy than cheering on his own family. Whether sitting in the bleachers, standing along the sidelines, or coaching his kids in softball and baseball, he rarely missed an opportunity to watch his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren play. He took immense pride in their accomplishments and treasured every chance to support them, creating countless memories that his family will forever hold dear.



Wendell will be remembered for his warm smile, gentle wisdom, steadfast faith, and generous heart. He was our rock and hero. Whether tending a garden, serving his church or spending time with family, he lived with purpose and gratitude. His legacy lives on in the family he loved, the community he served, and the countless lives he touched through his kindness and example.



Though he will be deeply missed, those who knew and loved him find comfort in the many memories he leaves behind and in the assurance that his faithful journey is complete.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. at Steele Chapel in Longview, Washington with Rex Smith, Jim Weddle, and Jacob Green officiating. Burial and a reception will follow the service. Pallbearers will be Jacob, Caleb, Wyatt, and Cooper Green. Ben and Will Harper, and D.J. Smith. Family and friends are invited to join in celebrating Wendell’s life, sharing memories, and honoring the legacy of a man who touched so many lives with his kindness, faith, and love.



“His Lord said unto him, well done, good and faithful servant, thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things: enter thou into the joy of thy Lord.”

— Matthew 25:23