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Toutle Lake School District Fires School Security Officer—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Toutle Lake School District Fires School Security Officer—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Griffin Sauters

October 28, 2026

The Toutle Lake School District has announced they fired their private security officer after they say he engaged in conduct that did not align with the district’s expectations, […]
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    Toutle Lake School District Fires School Security Officer—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

    The Toutle Lake School District has announced they fired their private security officer after they say he engaged in conduct that did not align with the district’s expectations, policies, and standards.

    In a release, Superintendent Chris Schumaker said they specifically substantiated concerns about inappropriate boundary crossings with students, a failure to comply with student privacy requirements, and vaping on school grounds.

    As a result, Schumaker said they asked their security contractor to permanently remove the individual, who they did not name in the release, from the campus. The security contractor says they will assign a new security officer to Toutle Schools in the coming days.

    Toutle Lake also says they are implementing enhanced safeguards and oversight measures to help ensure the concerns are not repeated. 

    Schumaker said that while this situation is disappointing, they want to emphasize the tremendous success the district has had with the school security program over the years, with many fondly remembering past security officers. He said they have served in important roles regarding campus safety as well as being trusted adult mentors.

    Griffin Sauters

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