Janice Lee Cheshire (Bauman)

October 28, 2026

Virginia Lee Eden

Virginia Lee Eden

Katie Nelson

October 28, 2026

Virginia Lee Eden: July 26, 1926 — October 19, 2026 LONGVIEW- Virginia Lee Eden, born Virginia Lee Worstein, passed away on October 19, 2026, in Longview, Washington. She […]
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    LOCAL NEWS & SPORTS

    Virginia Lee Eden

    Virginia Lee Eden: July 26, 1926 — October 19, 2026

    LONGVIEW- Virginia Lee Eden, born Virginia Lee Worstein, passed away on October 19, 2026, in Longview, Washington. She was born on July 26, 1926, in Poteau, Oklahoma, and lived a long life marked by devotion to her work, enjoyment of shared pastimes, and love for her family.

    Virginia spent most of her working career as a bakery manager at Safeway on 15th Avenue in Longview, remaining in that role until her retirement. Her steady work and dedication were part of the life she built in the community she called home.

    She also found great happiness in the time she shared with her husband, Charles. Together, they enjoyed square dancing, tennis, and bowling, and they spent many years traveling in the winter to Valle Del Oro in Mesa, Arizona. These activities brought companionship, fun, and lasting memories across the years of their marriage.

    Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Eden.

    She is survived by her family, including her son, Charles L. (Rosemary) Eden;  and her daughters Beverly C. (Robert) Myers and Jenny L. (Jerry) Tellinghiusen. She will be remembered with love and gratitude by those who knew her and shared in her life.

    May her memory bring comfort to her family and all who remember her.

    Katie Nelson

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