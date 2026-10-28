Shirley Mae Beisley: October 23, 1937 – October 17, 2026

SCAPPOOSE- Shirley Mae Beisley, of Scappoose Oregon, passed away peacefully on October 17th, 2026

She was born on October 23rd, 1937 to Roy and Bernice Garver, Shirley was a cheerful, compassionate, and loving person. She enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, family and friends.

Shirley was proceeded in death by her late husband Ed Beisley and sister Betty Rose. She is survived by her brother Sherman Garver (Marsha) and sister Linda Fritz (Duane), four sister in laws; Wyvonne Beisley, Shirley Beisley, Ernestine Page, and Mary Kranda, and one brother in law, Kenny Beisley. She is also survived by her children; Ron Bone, Tyrone Bone, Briggette Niebergall (Tom), Kathy Blackburn (John), Kim Strang (Jeff), and Yvonne Meilink (Jerry). Shirley had seven grandchildren, six great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Shirley will be greatly missed by all that knew her.