Janice Lee Cheshire (Bauman): February 10, 1952 — October 1, 2026

LONGVIEW- Janice Lee Cheshire (Bauman) was born February 10, 1952 to Glenn and Elsie Bauman (Vogel) in Longview as the youngest of five children in a fun-loving, lively home.

Some of her earliest memories involve attending Swiss fairs with her cousins, going waterskiing on the “7 B’s” boat on Silver Lake and keeping her wits about her at family card games. She, with her siblings, cousins and neighbors got into all kinds of “good trouble” growing up.

After graduating from R.A. Long High School in 1970, she married Gary Cheshire and had one son, Derek. As a young adult she worked hard, but always had fun, even when times were tight, you could count on witty banter, a signature smile, and a can-do spirit.

Jane lived in Longview her entire life, enjoying friends, family, trips to the casino and vacations in Mexico while staying young at heart.

She was especially proud and touched by her granddaughters, Camille and Vivienne. She found incredible joy in their interactions, and they always looked forward to their time with her.

In her final years, she grew her community in a very special way. With a move from Eufala Heights to Willow Grove, she opened a new chapter in a new home with incredibly close neighbors, both young and old. She spent her summer days on the beach with friends and tending her garden.

Jane is survived by her son Derek, daughter-in-law Eileen (Lynch), granddaughters Vivienne and Camille, brother Mike Bauman, sister-in-laws Marshia Bauman, Merrilee Bauman Sally Reinke and Sherry Schlarb, and brother-in-law Henry Reinke, along with her nephews Jeff, Brad, Nathan, and Kyle Bauman, and her niece, Brandy Bratton.

She’s preceded in death by her brothers Dennis and John Bauman, her dear sister Jerilynn Reinke (Sis), nephew Keith Bauman, and her longtime partner, Lauren Athey.

She passed away peacefully on October 1, 2026, at the age of 74.

Jane will be remembered with love by all whose lives she touched. Her memory will remain a lasting presence in the hearts of family, innumerable friends, and loved ones.