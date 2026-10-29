Second Safety Violation for Nippon Dynawave From Incident Before Tank Failure—KLOG 100.7 News

Nippon Dynawave has been cited for a second time for safety violations unrelated to the tank failure tragedy.

The Washington State Department of Labor & Industries has issued $77,800 in fines for an incident in April 2026 where a worker was nearly engulfed by hot pulp when he fell into a sinkhole in the plant.

Reportedly, a drain valve had been unintentionally left open, and the worker at the mill had to wade through 145 degree pulp to close the valve. The pulp was 3 feet deep, but covered a 4-foot sinkhole which the worker fell into, almost covering his body with the hot liquid. The worker reportedly told inspectors at one point he thought, “I’m not going to make it back.”

L&I has determined that Nippon Dynawave failed to protect workers from hazards in this incident. They also cited Nippon for failing to include the paper machine pulp system in a required “hazardous materials piping safety program.”

This investigation is one of two that was already open when the white liquor tank failed on May 26. Nippon has 15 days to appeal.