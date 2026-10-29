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Pedestrian Hit & Run in Lexington—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Pedestrian Hit & Run in Lexington—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Griffin Sauters

October 29, 2026

A Kelso man was injured after a hit-and-run last evening in Lexington. The Washington State Patrol’s Office says that 35-year-old Nicholas Dryden was walking southbound on West Side […]
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    Pedestrian Hit & Run in Lexington—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

    A Kelso man was injured after a hit-and-run last evening in Lexington.

    The Washington State Patrol’s Office says that 35-year-old Nicholas Dryden was walking southbound on West Side Highway just before the Lexington Bridge, on the right shoulder, when he was struck by an unknown vehicle around 8:22 p.m. After striking Dryden near milepost 4, the vehicle continued southbound without stopping.

    First responders arrived at the scene to find Dryden injured, but he was not transported to the hospital.

    As of now, troopers have not listed any possible suspects, and it is not known if drugs or alcohol were a factor.

    Griffin Sauters

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