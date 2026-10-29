Longview Man Found Guilty of Attempted Murder—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A Longview man has been found guilty of attempted first-degree murder and several other charges following a stabbing and SWAT standoff in March.

The Cowlitz County Prosecutor’s Office says a jury found 53-year-old Sean Lair guilty of attempted first-degree murder with a deadly weapon enhancement, second-degree assault, obstructing a law enforcement officer, and violating a domestic violence court order. The jury also found that the attempted murder was an aggravated domestic violence offense.

Prosecutors say Lair stabbed his fiancée in the neck with a steak knife during an argument at their shared apartment on 10th Avenue in late March. They say he also threatened to kill both of them, tried to strangle her, and cut his own neck. The woman escaped and was found outside the apartment with a major neck injury.

Lair refused to leave the apartment, prompting a response from the Lower Columbia SWAT team. He was eventually taken into custody and charged.

Prosecutors say Lair later violated a no-contact order by mouthing “I love you” and “I’m sorry” to the victim during a court hearing.

Sentencing is scheduled for November 13th at 10:30 a.m.