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Daylight Savings—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Daylight Savings—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Griffin Sauters

October 30, 2026

Get ready to change the clocks this weekend; daylight saving time comes to an end. Don’t worry, this is the good one. On Sunday at 2 a.m., we […]
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    Daylight Savings—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

    Get ready to change the clocks this weekend; daylight saving time comes to an end. Don’t worry, this is the good one. On Sunday at 2 a.m., we fall back an hour.

    You might be wondering: Didn’t we vote to stop changing the clocks years ago in Washington? Yes, we did in 2019, and many other states have as well. But permanent daylight saving time has failed to pass in Congress, so we have not implemented it yet.

    Up north, this is the first year that British Columbia has opted to stay on permanent daylight saving time, meaning if you cross the border in the next six months, you’ll be going forward an hour.

    Griffin Sauters

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