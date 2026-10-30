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Longview Indecent Exposure Incident on 7th Avenue & Douglas Street—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Longview Indecent Exposure Incident on 7th Avenue & Douglas Street—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Griffin Sauters

October 30, 2026

Halloween may be a day away, but some folks got a scary sight yesterday afternoon in Longview when a man was reportedly exposing himself. Longview Police responded to […]
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    Longview Indecent Exposure Incident on 7th Avenue & Douglas Street—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

    Halloween may be a day away, but some folks got a scary sight yesterday afternoon in Longview when a man was reportedly exposing himself.

    Longview Police responded to reports of a man with no pants exposing himself in a sleeping bag at 7th Avenue and Douglas Street around 12:20 p.m. 41-year-old Nathaniel Jones was arrested and booked into the Cowlitz County Jail on a charge of indecent exposure.

    Jones was the man who was previously arrested last month after allegedly approaching and grabbing a 12-year-old girl in Longview.

    Griffin Sauters

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