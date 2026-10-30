Longview Indecent Exposure Incident on 7th Avenue & Douglas Street—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Halloween may be a day away, but some folks got a scary sight yesterday afternoon in Longview when a man was reportedly exposing himself.

Longview Police responded to reports of a man with no pants exposing himself in a sleeping bag at 7th Avenue and Douglas Street around 12:20 p.m. 41-year-old Nathaniel Jones was arrested and booked into the Cowlitz County Jail on a charge of indecent exposure.

Jones was the man who was previously arrested last month after allegedly approaching and grabbing a 12-year-old girl in Longview.