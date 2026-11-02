Bicyclist Hit on Northbound I-5 in Castle Rock—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

A bicyclist was injured last night after reportedly being struck by a vehicle while riding on northbound Interstate 5 in Castle Rock.

The Washington State Patrol’s Office says that 59-year-old Andre Hubbard of Olympia was crossing at milepost 49 on a bicycle, traveling from the east shoulder toward the median. A 2025 Volkswagen Atlas driven by 31-year-old Viktor Polhovski of Fife was traveling northbound in the far-left lane when it struck Hubbard around 10:04 p.m.

When help arrived at the scene, Hubbard was found to be injured and was taken by ambulance to St. John Medical Center. Polhovski and his passenger were not hurt.

Troopers say Hubbard had not been wearing a Department of Transportation-compliant helmet. The listed cause of the crash is obstructing traffic. Neither party is believed to have been impaired.