New Amazon Distribution Center Open in Kelso—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Amazon has officially opened its new distribution center in Kelso, bringing more than 1,500 full- and part-time jobs to Cowlitz County.

The over one-million-square-foot facility at 2700 Talley Way, right along the freeway at the Longview Wye, has begun operations. Amazon says jobs start at $22 an hour, with full-time employees eligible for full benefits on their first day.

The facility will receive products directly from vendors and independent sellers, store high-demand items, and replenish fulfillment centers across the region. Amazon says the operation will help speed up deliveries and expand product selection for customers in the area.

The opening follows plans announced earlier this year to invest at least $3 million in converting the warehouse into a distribution center. The building was developed by Trammell Crow Company in 2023 and had remained vacant since its completion.

Amazon says the Kelso facility is its first in Southwest Washington.