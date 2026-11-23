Terri LaFayette: February 17, 1955 – November 11, 2026

KALAMA- Terri LaFayette passed away at home on November 11th after a battle with breast cancer.

Terri was born on February 17, 1955, to Elmer and Sallie Johnson of Kalama, Washington. She grew up on Green Mountain with her sisters, Shelley (Jerry Hamrick) and Cyndie (Rick Smith).

Terri raised two sons, Paul Schoonover (Joyce) and Jason Schoonover (Heather), with her first husband, John Schoonover. In 2000, she married Steve LaFayette and gained three stepdaughters, Stephanie, Jennifer, and Tricia, as well as sisters-in-law Deborah and Pam.

After living in Arizona for several years, Terri and Steve returned to Washington to be closer to family. Family was always at the center of Terri’s life. She loved being together with her children, grandchildren, sisters, nieces, nephews, and extended family, and she had a way of bringing energy and joy wherever she went.

Terri retired in 2020 after 40 years of retail work at Sears and Macy’s, just as COVID changed the world. Retirement gave her the gift of being home and spending time with her grandchildren, Jacob and Reagan. Terri helped them with online school, entertained them while their parents worked, and simply enjoyed being part of their everyday lives. It was a special time that she treasured.

Terri loved spending time with her family and never missed an opportunity to show up for the people she loved. She enjoyed attending nephew Trevor and niece Tenley’s sporting events and spending time with her nieces and nephews, including Cody and Josh Nardozzi, Jeremy Hamrick, Janelle (Kegan) Stover, Trisha (Tom) Hale, Paige Peak, and Wyatt Peak. She was preceded in death by her nephew, Alex Peak.

Terri also loved traveling, taking classes at the YMCA, reading, gardening, puzzles, and card games. She brought an energetic and joyful spirit to the things she enjoyed and to the people around her.

Above all, Terri loved her family. Her children, grandchildren, sisters, nieces, nephews, stepdaughters, extended family, and the many people she loved were an important part of her life. She will be remembered for the joy she brought to those around her and for the love she had for her family. She will be deeply missed.

A celebration of life will take place on January 9, 2027, at 12 p.m., at Kalama Church of the Nazarene.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you donate to your local hospice organization.