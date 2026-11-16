Richard Alex Gomez: May 4, 1981 — October 29, 2026

LONGVIEW- Richard Alex Gomez, known to many as J.R., passed away on October 29, 2026, at the age of 45. He was born on May 4, 1981, in Salt Lake City, Utah.

J.R. graduated from Mark Morris High School in 1999. He also attended some college and worked very hard to provide for his family. A quiet family man with many friends, he was the kind of person who was deeply loved by those who had the privilege of knowing him. He loved to laugh, and stand-up comedy and podcasts were among his favorite pastimes. He was also a devoted Seattle Seahawks fan.

Above all else, J.R. loved his family. He was mostly a homebody and found his greatest happiness in spending time with those closest to him. Family trips to the beach and to Great Wolf Lodge created lasting memories, and game nights at home with the kids were especially treasured. He loved his wife and children with all of his heart, and he shared a close bond with his siblings and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Haley Gomez; his daughters, Ally Burgin and her husband Ethan, together with their family, and Aubree Londo; and his son, Ashton Gomez. He is also survived by his brothers, Raymond Gomez and his wife Brittany, Ryan Gomez, and Tod Bohlmann; and by his sisters, Kristy Hendrickson and her husband Brandon, and Rene Fletcher. J.R. is also survived by his many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He will be remembered with love by his family and by the many friends whose lives were brightened by his warmth, humor, and steady presence.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Edith Gomez, and his father, Richard Gomez Sr.

A Celebration of Life will be held on November 20, 2026, from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Steele Chapel, 5050 Mt. Solo Rd., Longview, Washington 98632.

J.R. will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered for his devotion to family, his quiet strength, and the joy he found in simply being together with the people he loved most.