Patricia “Pat” Clora Riffe: August 7, 1939 – November 5, 2026

LONGVIEW- Patricia “Pat” Clora Riffe, 87, of Longview, Washington, passed away on the afternoon of Thursday, November 5, 2026 at her residence of Canterbury Inn Assisted Living.

Pat was born on August 7, 1939, in Ryderwood, Washington, to James Johnson and Gladys Fern Wilson. She lived in the Longview–Kelso area her entire life and attended Kelso High School. She worked as a waitress at Henry’s Restaurant, where she met Thomas Riffe, and later spent most of her career at Hillman’s Restaurant. Pat and Thomas were married in 1962.

Family and friends meant everything to her, and she opened her heart and home by adopting her sons, Matthew and Thomas Jr. She was a faithful member of Trinity Lutheran Church, where she served on numerous committees; she also volunteered her time to the Jaycees and the Lions clubs.

Pat loved hockey, watching her sons and grandsons play sports, and weekends at the family’s lake house in Shelton. She also loved puzzles, playing cards, to crochet and needlepoint. She treasured having a family dog and her pig collection.

She is survived by her son, Matthew Riffe, his sons, Dakota and Riley, and great-granddaughter Liliana(Dakota’s daughter), all of the Olympia/Tacoma area; her grandchildren Ian and Maggie, children of deceased Thomas Jr., of Longview; her brother, Ron Johnson of Kelso; and her sister, Lois Baker of Maple falls. She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Riffe; her son, Thomas Riffe Jr.; and her parents.

A memorial service will be held at noon on Sunday, November 15, 2026, at Trinity Lutheran Church, with Pastor Linda Beattie officiating. A reception will follow in the church basement. Memorial contributions may be made in Pat’s name to Trinity Lutheran Church, or the Longview Pioneer Lions.

Columbia Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements.