Jaynie Arlene Clark: December 11, 1943 – November 2, 2026

ST. HELENS- Jaynie Arlene Clark was born on December 11, 1943, in St. Helens to William Joseph Miller and Hilma Irene Alina Josephson. She was the third of four children.

Jaynie graduated from St. Helens High School in 1962. On October 11 of that year, she married Paul Leslie Clark, beginning a new chapter in her life.

After high school, Jaynie went to work at Crown Zellerbach’s bag factory. She continued working there until the birth of her second child.

In 1969, when the mill went on strike, Jaynie began working at Pendleton Woolen Mills, where she worked as a seamstress for several years. She also served for several years as a leader of her daughter’s sewing and horse 4-H club.

Jaynie loved sewing and spent many years creating garments for friends and family. She made wedding dresses for both of her daughters and helped alter her granddaughter’s wedding dress.

She also spent many years as the secretary at the Moose Lodge, retiring in 2021. She was a life member of Moose Lodge 591. She spent many years cooking dinners for the lodge. She was also the bingo administrator at the lodge. She loved to volunteer and help others.

Jaynie was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Paul Leslie Clark; her parents; and her sister, Phyllis. She is survived by her sister Nancy (Roy) Grewell, brother William J (Jean) Miller and daughters, Kathryn (Gary) Swift and Carla (Michael) Miller, and her granddaughter, Ryanne (Grant) Dunigan.

Graveside services will be held November 14, 2026, at 1PM Bethany Cemetery.