LONGVIEW- Daniel H. Everly, 71, passed away October 3, 2026. He will remembered for his kind heart, sense of humor, his love for others, and his desire to live with a sense of adventure.

Dan always dreamed of learning to fly. His passion for flying was so strong that he bought an ultralight aircraft, showing his determination to pursue something he truly loved. Dan is survived by his daughter, Kristi Leach ( Ryan) of Bellingham, WA, his sons, Michael Everly of Puyallup, WA, and Kyle Everly (Sarah) of Puyallup, WA, his four grandsons, his sisters, Nancy Everly of Kelso, WA, and Leesa Justice (Robert) of Normandy Park, WA, his partner of 26 years Kathy Harlan of Longview, WA and numerous cousins.

Dan will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him. His memory will live on in the hearts of those lives he touched. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be considered in Dan’s memory to one of following organizations: American Heart Association, Susan G. Komen or the Humane Society of Southwest Washington.