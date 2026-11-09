James Francis Schmaltz: November 26, 1943 — October 31, 2026

KELSO- James Francis Schmaltz, known to family and friends as Jim, was born on November 26, 1943, in Calgary, Alberta. He passed away at home on October 31 surrounded by many who loved him.

Jim graduated from high school in Sparwood, British Columbia, and attended Notre Dame University in Nelson, where he met the love of his life, Linda Wagner. He later graduated with a Bachelor’s of Science Degree in Biology from the University of British Columbia.

After 4 years of teaching High School Science in Bella Coola, British Columbia, Jim moved to the United States to earn his Masters of Science Degree from Lawrence University in Wisconsin. In 1976, he settled in the Longview/Kelso area and began working at Longview Fibre.

Jim enjoyed a successful 30-year career at Longview Fibre, working in the Lab and Technical Services Department before retiring as a Senior Technical Engineer. Following retirement, he became co-owner of Cascade Auto Clinic with his son Brian.

Jim was a man of deep and devout faith. He had a passion for teaching and sharing his knowledge with others, and his grandchildren brought him endless joy. He loved building things, woodworking, working on cars, and raising ducks. He also had a deep appreciation for history and genealogy, taking great pride in learning about and preserving his family’s history.

Jim is survived by his wife of 61 years, Linda; daughters Lisa Lee and Sandra Schmaltz; and sons Daryl Schmaltz and David Schmaltz. He was preceded in death by his son, Brian Schmaltz. Jim also leaves behind 10 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, all of whom will greatly miss their grandpa.

A Funeral Mass will be held Monday, November 23, at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church in Kelso. There will be a Rosary at 10:30 and following the service a reception will be held at the Church.