US Forest Service Science & Learning Center Closing November 15th—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

November 9, 2026

James Francis Schmaltz

November 9, 2026

Veterans Day Breakfast & Assembly at Kelso High School—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Veterans Day Breakfast & Assembly at Kelso High School—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Griffin Sauters

November 9, 2026

Calling local veterans, Kelso High School is having its Veterans Day breakfast and assembly tomorrow. Breakfast will be in the high school commons area at 8 a.m., followed […]
    Read the Full Story
    LOCAL NEWS & SPORTS

    Veterans Day Breakfast & Assembly at Kelso High School—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

    Calling local veterans, Kelso High School is having its Veterans Day breakfast and assembly tomorrow.

    Breakfast will be in the high school commons area at 8 a.m., followed by the assembly in the main gym at 9 a.m.

    Griffin Sauters

    Leave a Reply

    KLOG_SubHeader_4
    Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG

    Related LOCAL NEWS & SPORTS

    LOCAL NEWS & SPORTS BROUGHT TO YOU BY

    Get Digital Targeted Advertising
    Listen to Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG Live