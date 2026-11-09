Veterans Day Breakfast & Assembly at Kelso High School—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Calling local veterans, Kelso High School is having its Veterans Day breakfast and assembly tomorrow.
Breakfast will be in the high school commons area at 8 a.m., followed by the assembly in the main gym at 9 a.m.
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James Francis SchmaltzNovember 9, 2026
November 9, 2026
Calling local veterans, Kelso High School is having its Veterans Day breakfast and assembly tomorrow.
Breakfast will be in the high school commons area at 8 a.m., followed by the assembly in the main gym at 9 a.m.