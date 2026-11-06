11/6-11/8/2026 Weekend Events—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Friday:

To honor all who have served, Scappoose High School is hosting a Veterans Breakfast this Friday. Doors open at 8 a.m., the program is at 8:30, and breakfast is served at 9 a.m. All local veterans are invited.

The Dana Brown Mainstage Theater has William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream, performed by students from R.A. Long and Mark Morris. Shows are this Friday and Saturday at 6:30 p.m., or Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are just seven dollars at the door or at the ASB office.

Live jam with an open mic and lots of dancing. It’s every 1st, 3rd, and 5th Friday at the Catlin Grange, always starting at 6 p.m.

Saturday:

Monthly breakfasts are back at the Sons of Norway! Saturday from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. at the Sons of Norway Lodge in Kelso, come enjoy Norwegian waffles, Swedish pancakes, scrambled eggs, baked ham, lingonberry jam, syrup, coffee, tea, and juice.

First Lutheran Church in St. Helens hosts the Harvest Bazaar Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Come for local vendors, baked goods, a quilt drawing, Scandinavian foods, crafts, and more. Proceeds will be donated to local agencies.

Pacific Northwest Veterans invites all veterans to their Walking Patrol event Saturday starting at 9 a.m. at Lake Sacajawea Park. Vets are invited to dress in patriotic gear. There will be a short program, a 5K, a lunch meetup at Ashtown at noon, and then a FREE prime rib dinner at the Elks at 5 p.m.

Kelso United Methodist Presbyterian Church’s annual joyous holiday bazaar is THIS Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Shop for home-baked goods, handmade items, quilts, knitted and crocheted creations, toys, and more.

Honor our veterans at the Rainier, Oregon, Historical Museum’s Veteran Exhibit, open from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday and on Veterans Day, Wednesday, November 11, at 700 West A St. in Rainier, Oregon. The exhibit features more than 125 photos of Rainier residents, military uniforms, and an extensive collection of military memorabilia from the estate of Rainier veteran James Owens.

Join Guardians of the Children, Spirit Lake Chapter, for their Soup and Chili Cook-Off Saturday at 3 p.m. at the Longview Eagles! Admission is just five dollars or a nonperishable food donation. Taste the competition, enjoy raffles, a 50/50 drawing, and fun for everyone!

Experience magnificent Northwest Coast masks brought to life through traditional stories, songs, and dances in the cedar ceremonial house. The Lelooska Cultural Center is having Evening Living History Performances this Saturday. The grounds and museum open at 5 p.m., and the performance begins at 6 p.m.

Sunday:

Celebrate autumn and God in nature at the Harvest Chamber Music Concert Sunday at 3 p.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Longview.