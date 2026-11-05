November 3rd, 2026 Elections Results UPDATE—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Results continued to trickle in yesterday from Tuesday’s midterm elections. Turnout is now listed at 62.57% in Cowlitz County.

With 79% of the expected votes counted in the 3rd Congressional District race, it has officially been called for Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez. She leads by just over 9 points. Braun has yet to publicly concede.

In the 19th and 20th Legislative Districts, all the incumbents will remain in office, dodging the national blue wave. For Position 1 representative in the 19th, Republican Jim Walsh currently leads Kevin Moynihan by just over 10 percentage points. In Position 2, the race between Republican Joel McEntire and Terry Carlson is slightly narrower. Carlson made a post last night thanking his supporters but said he will wait for all the votes to be counted before making any final statements on the results.

In the 20th Legislative District, Republicans Peter Abbarno and Ed Orcutt won their races by large margins.

For Cowlitz County Commissioner District 3, Republican incumbent Richard Dahl grew his lead over Chelsea Chandler. He is now up by just under 10 points. Chandler made a post conceding last night and thanking her supporters.

Proposition 1, the proposed property tax levy to fund construction of a third fire station in the city of Longview, is going to fail. The no votes still lead by just over 8.5 percentage points.

The next results are expected to be released by 7 p.m. tonight.