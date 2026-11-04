Initial November 3rd, 2026 Elections Results—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The initial results are now in for yesterday’s midterm elections. Turnout in Cowlitz County as of now stands at 54.5%.

In the 3rd Congressional District, incumbent Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez has declared victory. With 67% of the expected vote in, she leads Republican John Braun 54.96% to 44.18%.

In the 19th Legislative District, both GOP candidates are closing in on a victory. For State Representative Position 1, Republican Jim Walsh leads Democrat Kevin Moynihan 54.46% to 45.42%. For Representative Position 2, the margins are just slightly narrower, with Democrat Terry Carlson trailing Republican Joel McEntire 45.82% to 53.95%.

In the 20th Legislative District, both Republican incumbents will be returning to office. Peter Abbarno leads Andy Zahn 63.72% to 36.03%, and Ed Orcutt leads Evan Jones 61.3% to 38.49%.

For Cowlitz County Commissioner District 3, Republican incumbent Richard Dahl leads Democrat Chelsea Chandler 52.74% to 46.16%.

In the County Clerk race, Staci Myklebust has defeated Ashley White, 64.5% to 35.05%.

In the contested Cowlitz County judge races, Jill Karmy leads Jacob Lervold 54.9% to 44.85% for Position 4, and Nicole Knowles leads Christopher Eastwood 55.94% to 43.77% for Position 3.

The proposed property tax levy under Proposition 1 in Longview is not looking good. It is failing, with 45.87% voting yes and 54.13% voting no. The proposition would fund the construction of a third fire station in the city.

Statewide, two of the three Republican-backed initiatives are failing.

The first is the measure that would repeal the new so-called “millionaires tax.” It is failing, with 58.12% voting no and 41.88% voting yes. This means that the new 9.9% tax on people making over 1 million dollars per year will stay in place.

The next concerns parental rights relating to their children in public schools. That one is a narrower margin but is still failing, with 52.75% no votes and 47.25% yes votes. The measure would have repealed an amendment to a statute listing certain rights of parents and guardians of public school children and reenacted the law as it was originally enacted.

The initiative that is passing concerns participation of “biological males” in female-only athletics; this is the trans sport issue. The yes votes outpace the no votes, 56.76% to 43.24%.

In the State Supreme Court races, Colleen Melody leads Scott Edwards 59.97% in Position 1. In Position 3, Jaime Michelle Hawk is up on David Stevens 57.73% to 41.94%. For Position 4, Sean O’Donnell narrowly leads Ian Birk, 50.92% to 48.71%. In Position 5, Theo Angelis leads Dave Larson 55.42% to 44.28%. Finally, for Position 7, Dera Stephens is up 63.75% to 35.95%.

Results will continue to trickle in throughout the next couple of days.