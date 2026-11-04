5 Days of Clam Digging Approved But Long Beach Still Closed—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Five more days of clam digging have been approved for Washington beaches starting later this week. However, the start of the season in Long Beach remains postponed.

Digging will be allowed this Saturday through next Wednesday, the 11th, at Copalis and Mocrocks beaches. Both Long Beach and Twin Harbors remain closed due to elevated marine toxin levels.

For those sad they can’t dig, it sounds like you haven’t been missing much. Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife coastal shellfish biologist Bryce Blumenthal says that, “The first set of digs proved to be a challenge for those who made it out, and an increased swell forecast with less deep low tides will make digging even more difficult during this upcoming tide series.”

Before Long Beach can reopen, two test samples of marine toxin levels will need to be taken 7 to 10 days apart, showing that it is safe to dig.