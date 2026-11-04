Kelso Police Investigating Threat Made Towards Cowlitz County Judicial Candidate—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

The Kelso Police say they are investigating after the Lower Columbia SWAT team was called in yesterday morning to arrest a Castle Rock man who allegedly made a threat toward a Cowlitz County judicial candidate.

The candidate, who was not named, reportedly received a threatening email last Friday that included a death threat and threats of public execution if they did not immediately concede their race. The suspect was identified as 37-year-old Edward Williams, also known as Darryl McWilliams.

Williams reportedly had also threatened to shoot any police officers who came to his residence and was known to have access to firearms.

Yesterday morning around 6 a.m., Kelso Police and the SWAT team served a search warrant at Williams’ Castle Rock residence. He was taken into custody without incident and booked into the Cowlitz County Jail on a felony charge of cyber harassment. During a search, several firearms were seized as part of the investigation.