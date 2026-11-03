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Missing Person Found Dead Up Off Logging Road Near Kid Valley—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Missing Person Found Dead Up Off Logging Road Near Kid Valley—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

Griffin Sauters

November 3, 2026

A missing person investigation has ended with the subject being found dead on a logging road off Spirit Lake Highway near Kid Valley. Chief Criminal Deputy Jordan Spencer […]
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    Missing Person Found Dead Up Off Logging Road Near Kid Valley—Classic Hits 100.7 KLOG News

    A missing person investigation has ended with the subject being found dead on a logging road off Spirit Lake Highway near Kid Valley.

    Chief Criminal Deputy Jordan Spencer of the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office told KLOG that deputies responded to a previously investigated missing person/welfare check off the 1900 Line logging road. There, they found the missing person dead from a suspected self-inflicted injury.

    Spencer has not confirmed who the subject is, how they died, or exactly when they were found.

    There have been unconfirmed reports that the body was discovered possibly partially burned sometime early or in the middle of last week. We have reached out to try to clarify further details.

    Griffin Sauters

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